Winter Storm Warning issued January 13 at 5:09PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 11
inches, except 6 to 15 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…The Stanley basin and surrounding Sawtooth Mountains,
and the Wood River basin including Sun Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult at times, especially
outside of well-maintained travel corridors. Blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility and possibly cause road
closures.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.