Winter Storm Warning issued January 13 at 5:09PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 11

inches, except 6 to 15 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…The Stanley basin and surrounding Sawtooth Mountains,

and the Wood River basin including Sun Valley.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult at times, especially

outside of well-maintained travel corridors. Blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility and possibly cause road

closures.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.