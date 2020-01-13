Winter Storm Warning issued January 13 at 5:09PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9
inches, except 5 to 16 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…The highlands of the Idaho-Wyoming border region, from
Macks Inn at the Montana border to the Bear River range of
mountains at the Utah border.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult at times, especially
outside of well-maintained travel corridors. Blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility and possibly cause road
closures.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.