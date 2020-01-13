Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 1:07PM MST until January 13 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…Another Round of Snow and Wind for central and Eastern Idaho

Starting Tonight and Ending Tuesday Afternoon…

.Snowfall rates and wind will slacken this evening, but by

midnight tonight the next winter storm coming in from the west

will increase wind and bring enough snow to develop a blowing and

drifting hazard for those out and about late tonight. The storm

will intensify during the day Tuesday, then slacken again during

the late afternoon. Drivers should be prepared for temporary road

closures and poor driving conditions. Avoid travel if at all

possible, and be prepared to spend extended periods of time in

your vehicle.

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow

accumulations of up to one inch. For the Winter Weather

Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…The upper Snake River plain, including Idaho Falls,

Ammon, Rexburg, and Saint Anthony.

* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST

this afternoon. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from

midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Drifting

snow will once again cause temporary road closures. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.