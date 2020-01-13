Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 1:07PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…Another Round of Snow and Wind for central and Eastern Idaho

Starting Tonight and Ending Tuesday Afternoon…

.Snowfall rates and wind will slacken this evening, but by

midnight tonight the next winter storm coming in from the west

will increase wind and bring enough snow to develop a blowing and

drifting hazard for those out and about late tonight. The storm

will intensify during the day Tuesday, then slacken again during

the late afternoon. Drivers should be prepared for temporary road

closures and poor driving conditions. Avoid travel if at all

possible, and be prepared to spend extended periods of time in

your vehicle.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…The highlands of south central Idaho, from Cassia County

through Franklin County, including Interstate 15 and Interstate

84 from the Burley area to the Idaho border.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, as well as

temporary road closures due to drifting. The hazardous

conditions could impact any kind of morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.