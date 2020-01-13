Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 1:07PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…Another Round of Snow and Wind for central and Eastern Idaho
Starting Tonight and Ending Tuesday Afternoon…
.Snowfall rates and wind will slacken this evening, but by
midnight tonight the next winter storm coming in from the west
will increase wind and bring enough snow to develop a blowing and
drifting hazard for those out and about late tonight. The storm
will intensify during the day Tuesday, then slacken again during
the late afternoon. Drivers should be prepared for temporary road
closures and poor driving conditions. Avoid travel if at all
possible, and be prepared to spend extended periods of time in
your vehicle.
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. For the Winter Weather
Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…The upper Snake River plain, including Idaho Falls,
Ammon, Rexburg, and Saint Anthony.
* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST
this afternoon. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from
midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Drifting
snow will once again cause temporary road closures. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
