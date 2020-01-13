Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 1:07PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…Another Round of Snow and Wind for central and Eastern Idaho
Starting Tonight and Ending Tuesday Afternoon…
.Snowfall rates and wind will slacken this evening, but by
midnight tonight the next winter storm coming in from the west
will increase wind and bring enough snow to develop a blowing and
drifting hazard for those out and about late tonight. The storm
will intensify during the day Tuesday, then slacken again during
the late afternoon. Drivers should be prepared for temporary road
closures and poor driving conditions. Avoid travel if at all
possible, and be prepared to spend extended periods of time in
your vehicle.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…The Snake River plain, including the Shoshone and lava
beds region, Craters of the Moon, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American
FAlls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, and Rupert.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, and cause
temporary road closures. The hazardous conditions could impact
the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
