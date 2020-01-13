Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 11:00AM MST until January 13 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…Another Round of Snow and Wind for central and Eastern Idaho on
Tuesday and Tuesday Night…
.Snowfall rates and wind will slacken this afternoon and evening,
but another windy and snowy day is expected Tuesday morning into
Tuesday night as yet another vigorous winter storm tracks through
the northern Rockies. While additional snowfall amounts will be
light except in the eastern highlands along the Wyoming border
and central Idaho mountains, wind will once again cause a drifting
problem for snow removal efforts and low visibility for drivers.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE…The Upper Snake River plain, including areas north of
Idaho Falls, including Rexburg, Saint Anthony.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.