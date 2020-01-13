Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 2:27AM MST until January 13 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow continuing primarily across the southern and eastern
mountain areas this morning. Additional accumulation of 1 to 3
inches possible in the mountains. Widespread ares of blowing
and drifting snow will continue through the morning.
* WHERE…The Southern Hills/Albion Mountains including Almo,
Albion, and the City of Rocks. The Snake River plain including
Pocatello, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Mud Lake, Craters of
the Moon. The Raft River region including Malta, Rockland,
Holbrook, and Sweetzer Summit. The Southeast Highlands including
Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Fish Creek Summit,
Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown,
Georgetown Summit. The Frank Church Wilderness and Big Lost
Highlands including Clayton and Copper Basin.
* WHEN…Continuing until 11 AM MST this morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.