Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 2:27AM MST until January 13 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow continuing primarily across the southern and eastern

mountain areas this morning. Additional accumulation of 1 to 3

inches possible in the mountains. Widespread ares of blowing

and drifting snow will continue through the morning.

* WHERE…The Southern Hills/Albion Mountains including Almo,

Albion, and the City of Rocks. The Snake River plain including

Pocatello, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Mud Lake, Craters of

the Moon. The Raft River region including Malta, Rockland,

Holbrook, and Sweetzer Summit. The Southeast Highlands including

Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Fish Creek Summit,

Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown,

Georgetown Summit. The Frank Church Wilderness and Big Lost

Highlands including Clayton and Copper Basin.

* WHEN…Continuing until 11 AM MST this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.