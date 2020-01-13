Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 2:40PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…New round of Snow for the West Tonight through Tuesday
Afternoon…
.Snow will increase in coverage and intensity tonight and
continue through Tuesday afternoon.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Locally
higher amounts possible in the Teton Range. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph over the exposed summits and ridge tops.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Teton Pass, Togwotee
Pass and Salt River Pass will be impacted.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for the snow and cold.
