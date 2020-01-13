Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 2:40PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…New round of Snow for the West Tonight through Tuesday
Afternoon…
.Snow will increase in coverage and intensity tonight and
continue through Tuesday afternoon.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
Locally higher amounts may occur.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for the snow and cold.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.