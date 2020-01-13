Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 2:40PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…New round of Snow for the West Tonight through Tuesday

Afternoon…

.Snow will increase in coverage and intensity tonight and

continue through Tuesday afternoon.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

Locally higher amounts may occur.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for the snow and cold.

