Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 2:40PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…New round of Snow for the West Tonight through Tuesday

Afternoon…

.Snow will increase in coverage and intensity tonight and

continue through Tuesday afternoon.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches

in the northern part of the park. The southern portion of the

park will see 6 to 12 inches.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Winter driving conditions will occur for the

northern routes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the

Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for the snow and cold.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.