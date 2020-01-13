Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 2:40PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…New round of Snow for the West Tonight through Tuesday
Afternoon…
.Snow will increase in coverage and intensity tonight and
continue through Tuesday afternoon.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches
in the northern part of the park. The southern portion of the
park will see 6 to 12 inches.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Winter driving conditions will occur for the
northern routes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Tuesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for the snow and cold.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.