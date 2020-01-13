Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 5:09PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…The Snake River plain, including the Shoshone and lava

beds region, Craters of the Moon, Pocatello, Blackfoot,

American FAlls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, and Rupert.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, and

cause temporary road closures. The hazardous conditions could

impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.