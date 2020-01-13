Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 5:09PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…The highlands of south central Idaho, from Cassia

County through Franklin County, including Interstate 15 and

Interstate 84 from the Burley area to the Idaho border.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, as well

as temporary road closures due to drifting. The hazardous

conditions could impact any kind of morning or evening commute..

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.