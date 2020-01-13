Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 5:09PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…After a break this evening, expect snow and winds to
return for the overnight. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to
4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…The upper Snake River plain, including Idaho Falls,
Ammon, Rexburg, and Saint Anthony.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.