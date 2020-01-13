Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 5:45AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…New round of Snow for the West Tonight through Tuesday
Afternoon…
.Snow is to increase in coverage and intensity tonight and
continue through Tuesday afternoon.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in the
northern part of the park. The southern portion of the park will
see 6 to 12 inches.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Winter driving conditions will occur for the northern
routes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday
morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should be
prepared for the snow and cold.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
