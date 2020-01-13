Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 5:45AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…New round of Snow for the West Tonight through Tuesday

Afternoon…

.Snow is to increase in coverage and intensity tonight and

continue through Tuesday afternoon.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in the

northern part of the park. The southern portion of the park will

see 6 to 12 inches.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Winter driving conditions will occur for the northern

routes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday

morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should be

prepared for the snow and cold.

