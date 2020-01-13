Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 5:45AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…New round of Snow for the West Tonight through Tuesday

Afternoon…

.Snow is to increase in coverage and intensity tonight and

continue through Tuesday afternoon.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Locally

higher amounts possible in the Teton Range. Winds gusting as

high as 50 mph over the exposed summits and ridge tops.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Teton Pass, Togwotee

Pass and Salt River Pass will be impacted,

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should be

prepared for the snow and cold.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.