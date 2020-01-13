Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 5:45AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…New round of Snow for the West Tonight through Tuesday
Afternoon…
.Snow is to increase in coverage and intensity tonight and
continue through Tuesday afternoon.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Locally
higher amounts may occur.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should be
prepared for the snow and cold.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
