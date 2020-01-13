Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 8:17PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow over Western Wyoming Tonight and Tuesday…
.Snow will increase in coverage and intensity tonight and
continue through Tuesday afternoon.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow.
Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Locally higher
amounts possible in the Teton Range. Winds gusting as high as 50
mph over the exposed summits and ridge tops.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Tuesday morning commute over Teton Pass,
Togwotee Pass and Salt River Pass.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should be
prepared for the snow and cold. Please monitor JHAVALANCHE.ORG
for the avalanche potential across western Wyoming.
If you have plans in the back country, please share your plans
with friends and family.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.