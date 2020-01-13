Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 8:17PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow over Western Wyoming Tonight and Tuesday…

.Snow will increase in coverage and intensity tonight and

continue through Tuesday afternoon.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Slick and hazardous roads at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for the snow and cold.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.