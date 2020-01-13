Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 8:17PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow over Western Wyoming Tonight and Tuesday…
.Snow will increase in coverage and intensity tonight and
continue through Tuesday afternoon.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHAT…Periods of snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2
to 6 inches in the northern part of the park. The southern
portion of the park will see 6 to 12 inches.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Winter driving conditions will occur for the northern
routes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for the snow and cold.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.