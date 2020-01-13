Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
January 14, 2020 4:08 am
Published 8:17 pm

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 8:17PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Significant Snow over Western Wyoming Tonight and Tuesday…

.Snow will increase in coverage and intensity tonight and
continue through Tuesday afternoon.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHAT…Periods of snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2
to 6 inches in the northern part of the park. The southern
portion of the park will see 6 to 12 inches.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Winter driving conditions will occur for the northern
routes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for the snow and cold.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

Related Articles