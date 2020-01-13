Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 8:17PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow over Western Wyoming Tonight and Tuesday…

.Snow will increase in coverage and intensity tonight and

continue through Tuesday afternoon.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHAT…Periods of snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2

to 6 inches in the northern part of the park. The southern

portion of the park will see 6 to 12 inches.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Winter driving conditions will occur for the northern

routes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for the snow and cold.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.