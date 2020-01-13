Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 8:17PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow over Western Wyoming Tonight and Tuesday…
.Snow will increase in coverage and intensity tonight and
continue through Tuesday afternoon.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHAT…Periods of snow with patchy blowing snow. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Locally higher amounts may
occur.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times including the
morning commute on Tuesday. The worst conditions in the lower
elevations could occur north of Moose from a combination of snow
and blowing snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should be
prepared for the snow and cold. Please monitor JHAVALANCHE.ORG
for the avalanche potential across western Wyoming.
If you have plans in the back country, please share your plans
with friends and family.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.