Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 8:17PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow over Western Wyoming Tonight and Tuesday…

.Snow will increase in coverage and intensity tonight and

continue through Tuesday afternoon.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHAT…Periods of snow with patchy blowing snow. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Locally higher amounts may

occur.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times including the

morning commute on Tuesday. The worst conditions in the lower

elevations could occur north of Moose from a combination of snow

and blowing snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should be

prepared for the snow and cold. Please monitor JHAVALANCHE.ORG

for the avalanche potential across western Wyoming.

If you have plans in the back country, please share your plans

with friends and family.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.