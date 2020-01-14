Special Weather Statement issued January 14 at 2:55PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This a special weather statement from the National Weather Service
in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of light to moderate snow and gusty wind will
continue this afternoon and early evening. Additional
accumulations up to an inch. West wind gusting to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin and much of Sweetwater County,
including Big Piney, Marbleton, Farson, Green River, and Rock
Springs. This includes Interstate 80.
* WHEN…Through early Tuesday evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Many areas roads have been closed or highly
impacted by winter weather. Expect hazardous driving conditions
with areas of reduced visibility, along with some blowing and
drifting snow. Check wyoroad.info for current road conditions.
