Special Weather Statement issued January 14 at 2:55PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This a special weather statement from the National Weather Service

in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of light to moderate snow and gusty wind will

continue this afternoon and early evening. Additional

accumulations up to an inch. West wind gusting to 40 mph.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin and much of Sweetwater County,

including Big Piney, Marbleton, Farson, Green River, and Rock

Springs. This includes Interstate 80.

* WHEN…Through early Tuesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Many areas roads have been closed or highly

impacted by winter weather. Expect hazardous driving conditions

with areas of reduced visibility, along with some blowing and

drifting snow. Check wyoroad.info for current road conditions.