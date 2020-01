Alerts

This a special weather statement from the National Weather Service

in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow today with an additional 1 to 2 inches.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin including Big Piney, Marbleton,

and Farson.

* WHEN…Today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect hazardous driving conditions today

including the morning commute. Some drifting snow may also

occur.