Special Weather Statement issued January 14 at 6:14AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 604 AM MST, radar was showing a band of snow pushing east through
the Burley area along with wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph.
The band of snow is expected to push rapidly east through the Raft
River Valley and into the Interstate 15 corridor from Pocatello to
Idaho Falls between 730 AM and 800 AM MST. Motorists traveling along
Interstate 86 and 15 this morning should be prepared for adverse
winter travel conditions with reduced visibility, moderate snow and
blowing snow.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Burley, Rupert, American
Falls, Rigby, Heyburn, McCammon, Malta, Lake Walcott, Ririe
Reservoir, Neeley, Lorenzo, Oakley Reservoir, Chesterfield Reservoir,
Goshen, American Falls Reservoir and Chubbuck.
Comments