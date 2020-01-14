Special Weather Statement issued January 14 at 6:14AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 604 AM MST, radar was showing a band of snow pushing east through

the Burley area along with wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph.

The band of snow is expected to push rapidly east through the Raft

River Valley and into the Interstate 15 corridor from Pocatello to

Idaho Falls between 730 AM and 800 AM MST. Motorists traveling along

Interstate 86 and 15 this morning should be prepared for adverse

winter travel conditions with reduced visibility, moderate snow and

blowing snow.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Burley, Rupert, American

Falls, Rigby, Heyburn, McCammon, Malta, Lake Walcott, Ririe

Reservoir, Neeley, Lorenzo, Oakley Reservoir, Chesterfield Reservoir,

Goshen, American Falls Reservoir and Chubbuck.