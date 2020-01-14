Special Weather Statement issued January 14 at 7:27PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 725 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking moderate to heavy snow

showers extending from 9 miles east of Southeast Inl to 20 miles

north of Minidoka. Movement was east at 45 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible. Travel may quickly

become difficult in these conditions with rapidly reduced visibility.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Rigby, Ammon, Shelley, Iona, Ucon, Ririe, Atomic City,

Taber, Southeast Inl, Rockford, Moreland, Pingree, Rose, East Butte,

Big Southern Butte, Osgood, Kettle Butte, Coxs Well Airport and

Heise.