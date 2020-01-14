Special Weather Statement issued January 14 at 7:54AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 753 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a line of heavy snow

showers and gusty wind extending from 7 miles west of Idaho Falls to

near Fort Hall Townsite to 10 miles northwest of Holbrook Summit.

Movement was east at 45 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier,

Malad, Driggs, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swan Valley, Swanlake,

Ririe Reservoir, Chesterfield Reservoir, Goshen, Blackfoot Reservoir,

Wayan, Palisades Reservoir, Bear Lake Idaho Portion and Chubbuck.