Special Weather Statement issued January 14 at 8:42AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…A heavy snowband with gusty winds will be moving into

western Wyoming. Gusts will be 35 to 45 mph with visibilities

dropping to 1/8 mi at times.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley, the Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains, and the Salt and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Impacts will be felt through 10:00 AM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect difficult and hazardous driving

conditions with blowing snow and rapidly decreasing visibility

as the band moves through.