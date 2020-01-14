Special Weather Statement issued January 14 at 8:42AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…A heavy snowband with gusty winds will be moving into
western Wyoming. Gusts will be 35 to 45 mph with visibilities
dropping to 1/8 mi at times.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley, the Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains, and the Salt and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Impacts will be felt through 10:00 AM.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect difficult and hazardous driving
conditions with blowing snow and rapidly decreasing visibility
as the band moves through.
Comments