Special Weather Statement issued January 14 at 9:34PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 925 PM MST, an area of heavy snow was located along a line

extending from 15 miles northwest of Driggs, Idaho to 30 miles west

of Alpine. Movement was east at 30 mph.

This area of heavy snow could produce snowfall rates of one to

perhaps two inches per hour. Visibilities in the heavy snowfall

could be only a few hundred feet. Mountains could pick up a quick 2

to 4 inches while the valleys could see 1 to 2 inches.

This area of heavy snow will be near…

Teton Pass around 1005 PM.

Wilson and Teton Village around 1010 PM.

Jackson and Moose around 1020 PM.

Alpine around 1030 PM.

The heavy burst of snow should last for about 45 minutes.

Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this heavy

snow. Rapid changes in visibility and slick roads could lead to

accidents. Consider delaying travel until this intense snow band

passes your location.