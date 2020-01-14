Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 1:19PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…Snow Ended Temporarily This Afternoon, Wind Continues…
.The strong winter storm that brought snowfall and windy
conditions to central and eastern Idaho has moved far enough east
that the precipitation has ended, but its effect on the wind will
continue until late this afternoon. Heavily drifting snow will
hamper snow clearing efforts until about 500 PM MST, after which
the wind speed should subside. Light snow will return during the
late night hours tonight.
* WHAT…Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph will produce areas of blowing
and drifting snow.
* WHERE…The Stanley basin and surrounding Sawtooth Mountains,
and the Wood River basin including Sun Valley.
* WHEN…Continues through 5 PM MST today.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult at times, especially
outside of well-maintained travel corridors. Blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility and possibly cause road
closures.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.