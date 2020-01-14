Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 1:19PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…Snow Ended Temporarily This Afternoon, Wind Continues…

.The strong winter storm that brought snowfall and windy

conditions to central and eastern Idaho has moved far enough east

that the precipitation has ended, but its effect on the wind will

continue until late this afternoon. Heavily drifting snow will

hamper snow clearing efforts until about 500 PM MST, after which

the wind speed should subside. Light snow will return during the

late night hours tonight.

* WHAT…Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph will produce areas of blowing

and drifting snow.

* WHERE…The Stanley basin and surrounding Sawtooth Mountains,

and the Wood River basin including Sun Valley.

* WHEN…Continues through 5 PM MST today.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult at times, especially

outside of well-maintained travel corridors. Blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility and possibly cause road

closures.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.