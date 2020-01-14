Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 2:31AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Moderate snow at times with an additional 1 to 5 inches

of snowfall through the day. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph may

produce areas of blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…The Stanley basin and surrounding Sawtooth Mountains,

and the Wood River basin including Sun Valley.

* WHEN…Continues through 5 PM MST today.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult at times, especially

outside of well-maintained travel corridors. Blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility and possibly cause road

closures.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.