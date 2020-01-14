Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 2:31AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow at times. Additional snow

accumulations of 2 to 8 inches with upwards of 14 inches over

the Bear River Range. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph may produce

areas of blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…The highlands of the Idaho-Wyoming border region, from

Macks Inn at the Montana border to the Bear River range along

the Utah border.

* WHEN…Continues through 5 PM MST today.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult at times, especially

outside of well-maintained travel corridors. Blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility and possibly cause road

closures.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.