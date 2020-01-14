Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 2:31AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow at times. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 8 inches with upwards of 14 inches over
the Bear River Range. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph may produce
areas of blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…The highlands of the Idaho-Wyoming border region, from
Macks Inn at the Montana border to the Bear River range along
the Utah border.
* WHEN…Continues through 5 PM MST today.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult at times, especially
outside of well-maintained travel corridors. Blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility and possibly cause road
closures.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.