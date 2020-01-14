Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 4:52PM MST until January 14 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph will produce areas of blowing
and drifting snow. Another brief band of snow early this evening
will produce an additional 1 to 3 inches of accumulation at
valley floors.
* WHERE…The Stanley basin and surrounding Sawtooth Mountains,
and the Wood River basin including Sun Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult at times, especially
outside of well-maintained travel corridors. Blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility and possibly cause road
closures.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.