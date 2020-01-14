Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 4:52PM MST until January 14 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph will produce areas of blowing

and drifting snow. Another brief band of snow early this evening

will produce an additional 1 to 3 inches of accumulation at

valley floors.

* WHERE…The Stanley basin and surrounding Sawtooth Mountains,

and the Wood River basin including Sun Valley.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult at times, especially

outside of well-maintained travel corridors. Blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility and possibly cause road

closures.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.