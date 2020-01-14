Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 4:52PM MST until January 15 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph will produce areas of blowing
and drifting snow. Another band of snow overnight will produce
an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow at valley floors.
* WHERE…The highlands of the Idaho-Wyoming border region, from
Macks Inn at the Montana border to the Bear River range along
the Utah border.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult at times, especially
outside of well-maintained travel corridors. Blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility and possibly cause road
closures.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.