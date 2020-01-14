Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 4:52PM MST until January 15 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph will produce areas of blowing

and drifting snow. Another band of snow overnight will produce

an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow at valley floors.

* WHERE…The highlands of the Idaho-Wyoming border region, from

Macks Inn at the Montana border to the Bear River range along

the Utah border.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult at times, especially

outside of well-maintained travel corridors. Blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility and possibly cause road

closures.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.