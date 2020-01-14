Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 1:19PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…Snow Ended Temporarily This Afternoon, Wind Continues…

.The strong winter storm that brought snowfall and windy

conditions to central and eastern Idaho has moved far enough east

that the precipitation has ended, but its effect on the wind will

continue until late this afternoon. Heavily drifting snow will

hamper snow clearing efforts until about 500 PM MST, after which

the wind speed should subside. Light snow will return during the

late night hours tonight.

* WHAT…Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph will produce areas of blowing

and drifting snow.

* WHERE…The Snake River plain from Shoshone northeast to

Dubois including Idaho Falls and Pocatello.

* WHEN…Continues through 5 PM MST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.