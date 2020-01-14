Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 1:19PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…Snow Ended Temporarily This Afternoon, Wind Continues…
.The strong winter storm that brought snowfall and windy
conditions to central and eastern Idaho has moved far enough east
that the precipitation has ended, but its effect on the wind will
continue until late this afternoon. Heavily drifting snow will
hamper snow clearing efforts until about 500 PM MST, after which
the wind speed should subside. Light snow will return during the
late night hours tonight.
* WHAT…Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph will produce areas of blowing
and drifting snow.
* WHERE…The highlands of south central Idaho extending east to
Bear Lake, including Interstate 15 and Interstate 84.
* WHEN…Continuing through 5 PM MST today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility, as well as
temporary road closures due to drifting.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.