Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 2:14PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow starting to decrease across western and southwest Wyoming…
.Snow and strong winds are beginning to diminish across western
and southwest Wyoming this afternoon. Light to moderate snow as
well as strong winds will still be possible for the next couple
of hours, especially from southern Lincoln County and Uinta
County eastward into Sweetwater County. These conditions have
created hazardous road and travel conditions. Light to moderate
snow is also possible around the Tetons overnight.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of around
an inch in the northern part of the park. The southern portion
of the park will see another 1 to 3 inches of snow through
midnight.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Winter driving conditions will occur for the
northern routes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for the snow and cold.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.