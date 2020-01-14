Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 2:14PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow starting to decrease across western and southwest Wyoming…

.Snow and strong winds are beginning to diminish across western

and southwest Wyoming this afternoon. Light to moderate snow as

well as strong winds will still be possible for the next couple

of hours, especially from southern Lincoln County and Uinta

County eastward into Sweetwater County. These conditions have

created hazardous road and travel conditions. Light to moderate

snow is also possible around the Tetons overnight.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of around

an inch in the northern part of the park. The southern portion

of the park will see another 1 to 3 inches of snow through

midnight.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Winter driving conditions will occur for the

northern routes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for the snow and cold.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.