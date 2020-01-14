Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 2:14PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow starting to decrease across western and southwest Wyoming…
.Snow and strong winds are beginning to diminish across western
and southwest Wyoming this afternoon. Light to moderate snow as
well as strong winds will still be possible for the next couple
of hours, especially from southern Lincoln County and Uinta
County eastward into Sweetwater County. These conditions have
created hazardous road and travel conditions. Light to moderate
snow is also possible around the Tetons overnight.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County including Kemmerer and Cokeville.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snowfall of 1 to 3 inches
today. Areas of blowing and drifting snow in open areas.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Slick and hazardous driving conditions that will
impact area roadways and highways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should be
prepared for the snow and cold. Travelers should check road
conditions before heading out, since highway 30 has been closed
at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.