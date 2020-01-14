Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 2:14PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow starting to decrease across western and southwest Wyoming…

.Snow and strong winds are beginning to diminish across western

and southwest Wyoming this afternoon. Light to moderate snow as

well as strong winds will still be possible for the next couple

of hours, especially from southern Lincoln County and Uinta

County eastward into Sweetwater County. These conditions have

created hazardous road and travel conditions. Light to moderate

snow is also possible around the Tetons overnight.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County including Kemmerer and Cokeville.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snowfall of 1 to 3 inches

today. Areas of blowing and drifting snow in open areas.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Slick and hazardous driving conditions that will

impact area roadways and highways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should be

prepared for the snow and cold. Travelers should check road

conditions before heading out, since highway 30 has been closed

at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.