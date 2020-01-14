Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 2:14PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow starting to decrease across western and southwest Wyoming…
.Snow and strong winds are beginning to diminish across western
and southwest Wyoming this afternoon. Light to moderate snow as
well as strong winds will still be possible for the next couple
of hours, especially from southern Lincoln County and Uinta
County eastward into Sweetwater County. These conditions have
created hazardous road and travel conditions. Light to moderate
snow is also possible around the Tetons overnight.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, light to moderate at times. Areas of
blowing snow. Additional snow of around an inch today, with 1 to
3 inches overnight. Winds gusting 40 to 50 mph over the exposed
summits and ridge tops.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact travel over Teton Pass, Togwotee Pass, and Salt
River Pass.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for the snow and cold. Please monitor
JHAVALANCHE.ORG for the avalanche potential across western
Wyoming.
If you have plans in the back country, please share your plans
with friends and family.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.