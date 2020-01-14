Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 2:14PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow starting to decrease across western and southwest Wyoming…

.Snow and strong winds are beginning to diminish across western

and southwest Wyoming this afternoon. Light to moderate snow as

well as strong winds will still be possible for the next couple

of hours, especially from southern Lincoln County and Uinta

County eastward into Sweetwater County. These conditions have

created hazardous road and travel conditions. Light to moderate

snow is also possible around the Tetons overnight.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, light to moderate at times. Areas of

blowing snow. Additional snow of around an inch today, with 1 to

3 inches overnight. Winds gusting 40 to 50 mph over the exposed

summits and ridge tops.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

will impact travel over Teton Pass, Togwotee Pass, and Salt

River Pass.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for the snow and cold. Please monitor

JHAVALANCHE.ORG for the avalanche potential across western

Wyoming.

If you have plans in the back country, please share your plans

with friends and family.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.