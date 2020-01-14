Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 2:14PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow starting to decrease across western and southwest Wyoming…

.Snow and strong winds are beginning to diminish across western

and southwest Wyoming this afternoon. Light to moderate snow as

well as strong winds will still be possible for the next couple

of hours, especially from southern Lincoln County and Uinta

County eastward into Sweetwater County. These conditions have

created hazardous road and travel conditions. Light to moderate

snow is also possible around the Tetons overnight.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHAT…Periods of light snow. Areas of blowing and drifting

snow. Additional snowfall of an inch possible.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. The worst

conditions in the lower elevations could occur north of Moose

from a combination of snow and blowing snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for the snow and cold. Please monitor

JHAVALANCHE.ORG for the avalanche potential across western

Wyoming.

If you have plans in the back country, please share your plans

with friends and family.

