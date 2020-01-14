Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 2:31AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Scattered snow showers with additional snow accumulations

up to 2 inches today. Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph may produce

areas of blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…The Snake River plain from Shoshone northeast to Dubois

including Idaho Falls and Pocatello.

* WHEN…Continues through 5 PM MST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.