Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 2:31AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Scattered snow showers with additional snow accumulations
up to 2 inches today. Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph may produce
areas of blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…The Snake River plain from Shoshone northeast to Dubois
including Idaho Falls and Pocatello.
* WHEN…Continues through 5 PM MST today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.