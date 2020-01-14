Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 2:31AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Light to Moderate snow with additional accumulations of 1

to 6 inches possible. Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph may produce

areas of blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…The highlands of south central Idaho extending east to

Bear Lake, including Interstate 15 and Interstate 84.

* WHEN…Continuing through 5 PM MST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility, as well as temporary

road closures due to drifting.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.