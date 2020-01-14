Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 3:54AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow over Western Wyoming Today…

.Snow will continue through late afternoon in the west with bursts

of moderate to heavy snow.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate to heavy at times. Areas of

blowing snow. Additional snow of 5 to 9 inches today. Locally

higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph over

the exposed summits and ridge tops.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

will impact the morning commute over Teton Pass, Togwotee Pass

and Salt River Pass.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for the snow and cold. Please monitor

JHAVALANCHE.ORG for the avalanche potential across western

Wyoming.

If you have plans in the back country, please share your plans

with friends and family.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.