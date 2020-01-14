Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 3:54AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow over Western Wyoming Today…
.Snow will continue through late afternoon in the west with bursts
of moderate to heavy snow.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate to heavy at times. Areas of
blowing snow. Additional snow of 5 to 9 inches today. Locally
higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph over
the exposed summits and ridge tops.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the morning commute over Teton Pass, Togwotee Pass
and Salt River Pass.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for the snow and cold. Please monitor
JHAVALANCHE.ORG for the avalanche potential across western
Wyoming.
If you have plans in the back country, please share your plans
with friends and family.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.