Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 3:54AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow over Western Wyoming Today…
.Snow will continue through late afternoon in the west with bursts
of moderate to heavy snow.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches in the northern part of the park. The southern portion of
the park will see another 4 to 7 inches of snow today.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Winter driving conditions will occur for the
northern routes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for the snow and cold.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.