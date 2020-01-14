Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 3:54AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow over Western Wyoming Today…

.Snow will continue through late afternoon in the west with bursts

of moderate to heavy snow.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches in the northern part of the park. The southern portion of

the park will see another 4 to 7 inches of snow today.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Winter driving conditions will occur for the

northern routes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for the snow and cold.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.