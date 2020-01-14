Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 3:54AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow over Western Wyoming Today…
.Snow will continue through late afternoon in the west with bursts
of moderate to heavy snow.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County including Kemmerer and Cokeville.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snowfall of 2 to 3 inches
today. Areas of blowing and drifting snow in open areas.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Slick and hazardous driving conditions that will
impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for the snow and cold.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.