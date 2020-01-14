Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 3:54AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow over Western Wyoming Today…

.Snow will continue through late afternoon in the west with bursts

of moderate to heavy snow.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County including Kemmerer and Cokeville.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snowfall of 2 to 3 inches

today. Areas of blowing and drifting snow in open areas.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Slick and hazardous driving conditions that will

impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for the snow and cold.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.