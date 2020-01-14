Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 3:54AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow over Western Wyoming Today…
.Snow will continue through late afternoon in the west with bursts
of moderate to heavy snow.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Additional snowfall of 2 to 4 inches today. Locally higher
amounts may occur.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times including the
morning commute. The worst conditions in the lower elevations
could occur north of Moose from a combination of snow and
blowing snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for the snow and cold. Please monitor
JHAVALANCHE.ORG for the avalanche potential across western
Wyoming.
If you have plans in the back country, please share your plans
with friends and family.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.