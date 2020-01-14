Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 3:54AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow over Western Wyoming Today…

.Snow will continue through late afternoon in the west with bursts

of moderate to heavy snow.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Additional snowfall of 2 to 4 inches today. Locally higher

amounts may occur.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times including the

morning commute. The worst conditions in the lower elevations

could occur north of Moose from a combination of snow and

blowing snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for the snow and cold. Please monitor

JHAVALANCHE.ORG for the avalanche potential across western

Wyoming.

If you have plans in the back country, please share your plans

with friends and family.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.