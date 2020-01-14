Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 4:52PM MST until January 15 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph will produce areas of blowing
and drifting snow. Snow showers may produce an additional inch
of snow at valley floors.
* WHERE…The highlands of south central Idaho extending east to
Bear Lake, including Interstate 15 and Interstate 84.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility, as well as
temporary road closures due to drifting.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.