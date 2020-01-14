Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 7:42PM MST until January 15 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph will produce areas of

blowing and drifting snow. Snow showers may produce an

additional inch of snow at valley floors.

* WHERE…The highlands of south central Idaho extending east to

Bear Lake, including Interstate 15 and Interstate 84.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility, as well as

temporary road closures due to drifting.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.