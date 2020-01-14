Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 7:42PM MST until January 15 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph will produce areas of
blowing and drifting snow. A band of snow this evening will
produce an additional inch of snow.
* WHERE…The Snake River plain from Shoshone northeast to
Dubois including Idaho Falls and Pocatello.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.