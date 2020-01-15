Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 2:00PM MST until January 16 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow accumulation
of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph over mountain
passes and exposed slopes producing areas of blowing and
drifting snow.
* WHERE…Sawtooth, Boulder, Pioneer, and Smoky Mountains,
including Ketchum and Stanley.
* WHEN…Beginning at 9 PM this evening and continuing through
noon Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Hazardous road conditions may develop over mountain passes,
possibly impacting travel over Galena summit.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.