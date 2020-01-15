Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 2:00PM MST until January 18 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Blowing and drifting snow

likely.

* WHERE…Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Rexburg, INL, Dubois.

* WHEN…From midnight Thursday night to midnight MST Friday

night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.